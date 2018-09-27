INQUIRY
Sascoc shambles renders national caps ‘legally worthless’
Every cap earned by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi‚ Bafana Bafana star Itumeleng Khune‚ fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada or any other national sportsperson in SA for the past 13 years is legally worthless.
This is according to the ministerial committee of inquiry into governance issues at the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc).
An executive summary of the report‚ which has yet to be made public but is in the possession of Business Day‚ shows the committee was highly critical of president Gideon Sam‚ fired managers Tubby Reddy and Vinesh Maharaj and many processes at the umbrella body.
The committee said it had found that "Sascoc’s failure to appoint a national colours board in terms of the [National Sports and Recreation] act‚ its constitution and internal regulations‚ and to manage the process of [awarding] national colours to athletes is irrational and arguably unlawful. Sascoc’s award of national colours to athletes through its executive management and or the CEO is irregular and unlawful."
Sascoc took over the duty of awarding national colours after its inception in late 2004‚ which means the colours awarded to all national sportspeople across all codes since then are effectively null and void.
"The board’s acceptance of the CEO’s exercise of the function of awarding colours contrary to the act constitutes a dereliction of the duty of the members of the board."
The committee found the "excessive travel and subsistence perks" for Sascoc board members and managers "amount to an abuse of monies‚ and therefore of public funds".
"Such benefits are in our view out of sync or incongruous with the principle of the efficient and effective use and management of public monies."
The committee also found there was conflict of interest, with Sascoc board members sitting on executives of other organisations for Sascoc‚ such as the Lotto distribution agency for sport.
The committee found that Reddy‚ the former CEO‚ manipulated the Griffin report on security in Sascoc and that his submission of it to the sports minister was a contravention of Sascoc policies and constituted "unethical and dishonest conduct and amounts to a fraudulent misrepresentation".
It said Maharaj’s use of Sascoc service providers for personal favours "constitutes conduct akin to corruption".
Sam’s "leadership style and function is highly inappropriate and not suitable for a public institution like Sascoc".
"His unilateral approach to the management of Sascoc is almost dictatorial in nature‚ lacks consultation‚ is not transparent and does not comply with the basic principles of accountability‚" the committee wrote‚ criticising in particular the appointment of the legal team for the disciplinary proceedings against Reddy‚ Maharaj and senior manager Jean Kelly.
The committee’s recommendations include:
• Revising the act and the structure of Sascoc;
• An independent dispute resolution body;
• The board to include specialists from various fields such as corporate governance and commercial law; and
• Senior management not having links to sports bodies.
TimesLIVE
