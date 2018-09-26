How Betway is helping disabled sports in SA

As a leading online betting company with the most sports betting experience across Africa, Betway is no stranger to success.

The company believes in paying it forward and that it has a responsibility to society. This year, Betway has partnered with the following charities to raise awareness of disabled sports in South Africa.

Wheelchair Tennis South Africa: Wheelchair tennis is one of the fastest-growing wheelchair sports worldwide. WTSA considers SA one of the global success stories in making the sport known;

This non-governmental organisation helps take children from street to soccer field to keep them away from drugs while encouraging them to pursue their dreams; and Thobela Centre for the Mentally Handicapped: The centre works with adults and children living with disabilities, focusing on engagement through sport while teaching life skills.

By contributing to the efforts of these charities, Betway hopes to help each facility improve its services, better support disabled individuals, and sustain itself while creating more opportunity.

The growth of sports on the African continent is deeply rooted in generosity from companies such as Betway. SA continues to lead the way and inspire equality on all levels. Betway believes that a person’s physical condition should not hinder their ability to pursue their passions. Many disabled African athletes are making it big – Lucas Sithole, an open wheelchair tennis player quad champion on the South African Paralympic team, is one such example.

Still, disabled sportsmen and women of all skill levels continue to struggle to gain recognition. Betway hopes to change this by supporting their cause and placing their talent in the spotlight.

This article was paid for by Betway.