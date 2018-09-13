Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama says they are yet to decide on a number of trialists as they aim for a first win of the season when they host Lamontville Golden Arrows on Sunday.

The promoted side have made a solid start to the season, with four draws from four matches. Da Gama says they have used the break to work on areas where they have struggled‚ as well as to look at potential new players.

These include former Sundowns defender Mzikayise Mashaba‚ ex-Chiefs wings Phakamani Mngadi and Abia Nale‚ and former Ajax Cape Town forward Tendai Ndoro.

"Nobody has been signed yet‚ though I have left the Tendai Ndoro negotiations up to [club CEO] Larry Brookstone," he said. "The international break was welcome‚ we are still trying to find our feet in the PSL.

"We have had nine debutants … even more when you count the subs‚" Da Gama said.

"We have been trying to rectify our mistakes‚ to work on our concentration and fitness levels. We have played a few friendlies to help get our organisation right."

TimesLIVE