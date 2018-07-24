Horse racing industry changes on the way

Listed Phumelela Gaming & Leisure, which operates horse racing and totalisator betting in seven provinces, has issued a general update following a meeting of its board.

Phumelela advised it had engaged in initial discussions with stakeholders of thoroughbred horses and breeders and the Thoroughbred Trust with regards to the administration of horseracing in SA and tote betting. If successful, this could result in a change in ownership of the administration of horseracing and/or tote betting and/or the restructure thereof.

"The restructure is concep-tual at this stage and considered to be complex. It will require numerous approvals and engagement with many industry participants and regulatory bodies," said the statement.

A further announcement will be made if it becomes likely that agreement can be reached between the relevant parties.

Meanwhile SA’s National Horseracing Authority (NHA) says it is working with industry players to develop a strategy to include and engage the grooms more effectively in the industry.

The recent grooms’ protests have brought imbalances in the industry to the fore.

There are two good bets at the Vaal on Tuesday.

What A Captain (race 1) just needed the experience when second on his debut a fortnight ago. He should win. Horace (race 9) finished second on May 27 in a race that has already produced four winners from the also-rans. He should be hard to beat.