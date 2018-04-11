Sport

Five athletes from strife-torn Cameroon go walkabout in Australia

11 April 2018 - 09:28 Agency Staff
A pedestrian passes security barricades outside a venue for the Commonwealth Games. Picture: REUTERS
A pedestrian passes security barricades outside a venue for the Commonwealth Games. Picture: REUTERS

Gold Coast — Five athletes from conflict-hit Cameroon have gone missing from the Commonwealth Games in Australia, team officials said on Wednesday.

Three weightlifters and two boxers have not been seen since Tuesday, triggering suspicion they have fled with no intention of returning home.

The matter has been reported to Australian police.

Cameroon press attache Simon Molombe told AFP that he was shocked to learn weightlifters Olivier Matam Matam, Arcangeline Fouodji and Petit Minkoumba, and boxers Christian Ndzie Tsoye and Simplice Fotsala, had apparently fled.

"It came as a complete surprise," he said. "We have no idea where they are. There were no worries this kind of thing might happen. Their teammates informed us they had left.

"We are co-operating with the police. We are praying this doesn’t happen again and doing everything we can to make sure it doesn’t."

It came as a complete surprise. We have no idea where they are. There were no worries this kind of thing might happen

Commonwealth Games organisers called for competitors to respect the law, mindful of the fact that more than 100 athletes overstayed their visas at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

"We would appreciate them sticking within the law, enjoying themselves, but sticking within the law," organising committee boss Peter Beattie told reporters.

"That includes Cameroon and any other athletes. And if they are thinking of doing anything other, I would encourage them not to."

Before the games opened on April 4, Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton warned that athletes would be closely monitored to ensure they did not overstay their visas and that they returned home after the games ended.

Cameroon, in central Africa, is suffering from civil unrest after a military crackdown on English-speaking separatists.

AFP

How speedy Akani Simbine knew it was his time to shine

Newly crowned Commonwealth Games 100m gold medallist looked beyond the negative press after a shaky start
Sport
4 hours ago

Youngest and oldest make their mark at Commonwealth Games

Eleven-year-old Welsh table tennis prodigy Anna Hursey and a 79-year-old Canadian shooter make history 
Sport
4 hours ago

Caster Semenya wins gold, sets Games record and breaks Budd’s best

The Olympic and world 800m champion ran with her usual confidence‚ sitting in fifth place before making her move with about 300m to go
Sport
16 hours ago

A pure golden night for South African sport

SA now fifth in Commonwealth Games medal table
Sport
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
South African ref Victor Gomes blows the whistle ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Ronaldo looking better than ever ahead of ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Steve Komphela: dead coach walking
Sport / Soccer
4.
Caster Semenya wins gold, sets Games record and ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Red Bull racer Max Verstappen ‘not at max level ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Lawn bowlers drop shots, settle for silver at Commonwealth Games
Sport / Other Sport

SA lightning strikes at the Commonwealth Games
Sport / Other Sport

Breaststroke queen eyes a second gold at the Commonwealth Games
Sport / Other Sport

Sinethemba Blom fights his way out of poverty to be a medal contender
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.