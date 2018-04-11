Five athletes from strife-torn Cameroon go walkabout in Australia

Gold Coast — Five athletes from conflict-hit Cameroon have gone missing from the Commonwealth Games in Australia, team officials said on Wednesday.

Three weightlifters and two boxers have not been seen since Tuesday, triggering suspicion they have fled with no intention of returning home.

The matter has been reported to Australian police.

Cameroon press attache Simon Molombe told AFP that he was shocked to learn weightlifters Olivier Matam Matam, Arcangeline Fouodji and Petit Minkoumba, and boxers Christian Ndzie Tsoye and Simplice Fotsala, had apparently fled.

"It came as a complete surprise," he said. "We have no idea where they are. There were no worries this kind of thing might happen. Their teammates informed us they had left.

"We are co-operating with the police. We are praying this doesn’t happen again and doing everything we can to make sure it doesn’t."