Top Thai golfer primed for Augusta

Augusta — Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat is hoping to emerge as a surprise contender at next week’s US Masters following a string of consistent performances over the past two months.

The 28-year-old has been in blistering form since winning the World Super 6 Perth title in February and the Richard Mille Brunei Championships earlier in March. With momentum on his side, Aphibarnrat recorded a tied-fifth finish in the WGC-Mexico Championships before being beaten in last week’s WGC-Dell Match Play in Texas in the quarterfinals by eventual winner Bubba Watson.

His performances in the past four months saw him jump from 160th in the world into the top 50 and the result at Texas moved him up to a career-high 29th. "The way I fought to qualify for the Masters is amazing. Now I want to show the world an Asian can surprise and contend in a major," he told the Asian Tour website. "I’m feeling very confident. I look forward to playing in Augusta."

It will be Aphibarnrat’s second appearance at the Augusta National where he made his debut in 2016. The Masters runs from April 5-8.

