Lars Veldwijk has joined the growing list of Bafana Bafana bad boys after the FC Groningen striker allegedly refused to come on as a substitute in the Dutch club’s league match against ADO Den Haag at the weekend.

The 26-year-old striker‚ who won a single cap under Shakes Mashaba‚ was sent to train with the juniors after his angry coach Ernest Faber claimed that he refused to go on as a substitute in the goalless draw on Sunday.

But Veldwijk disputed this‚ saying on Twitter: "It is with surprise that I heard today that I am supposed to have refused to go in for FC Groningen. I was not asked to come on.

"I am willing always and every minute to play for FC Groningen when the coach calls on me to do so."

A meeting on Monday about the incident was followed by demotion to the club’s under-23 side for the Dutch-born striker‚ who qualified to play for Bafana because his father was born in SA.

Television pictures showed Faber calling Veldwijk to come on during the match, but then the forward went back and sat on the bench after an extensive warm-up.

Instead, Faber brought on another player‚ Ajdin Hrustic, to the chagrin of supporters, who jeered and waved white handkerchiefs.

"Veldwijk decided himself that he didn’t want to come on. We summoned him clearly to be ready, but he showed that he didn’t want to and went and sat down‚" said the coach.

Dutch media reported on Tuesday that Veldwijk and his coach could not stand each other‚ even though it was Faber who travelled to Norway last year to watch the lanky forward playing at Aalesund.

Faber has accused Veldwijk of a bad attitude and poor approach to training. He wanted to sell him during the January transfer window, but the club‚ who lie 13th in the 18-team Dutch top flight‚ refused because they felt Veldwijk’s presence in the squad was still needed.

This incident follows on Tokelo Rantie who told his Turkish club Genclerbirligi that he was returning home to see his sick grandmother. He didn’t go back and eventually, the club terminated his contract.

Last year, Thulani Serero told coach Stuart Baxter he would not play for Bafana in key World Cup qualifiers unless he was guaranteed a place in the starting line-up.

TimesLIVE