It is the master Ronaldo against pretender Neymar

So far Neymar’s route to the Ballon d’Or has been blocked by the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly — they have won the prize five times each in the past 10 years.

If Neymar inspires PSG to victory in this tie and then on to glory in the final in May, he will stand a good chance of ending their domination.

But while Ronaldo turned 33 on February 5, he is far from finished. He scored just four times in Real’s first 18 La Liga games, his slow start following a summer overshadowed by accusations of tax evasion.

But a weekend hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Real Sociedad took him to seven goals in his last four league outings. Suddenly, "CR7" has 23 goals in all competitions this season, more than at the same stage a year ago.

"I am always looking to perform at the highest level and sometimes things don’t work out the way we would like," Ronaldo told realmadrid.com.

He may be beginning his decline, but there is life in him yet. And Ronaldo also lives for the Champions League, a competition he has won four times.

He scored nine times in this season’s group stage and his next goal will be his 100th in the competition for Real.

Neymar’s first six months in France have at times been overshadowed by reports of an uneasy relationship with striker Edinson Cavani, the other idol at PSG and the club’s record goal-scorer.

Doubts are still raised about how much the French scene motivates him, too.

Last week he sat out a French Cup tie at Sochaux, just 48 hours after hosting a lavish party for his 26th birthday near Paris’s Place Vendome.

But Neymar can almost do and say what he wants, as long as his performances on the field satisfy PSG’s Qatari owners after they invested a world-record €222m to sign him.

And he is delivering on the pitch, scoring a goal a game in a Paris shirt. "We have lots of great players, but our leader on the pitch is Neymar," said PSG coach Unai Emery recently.

In France, persistent speculation about a potential Real bid to sign Neymar — possibly as early as 2018 — has been seen as an attempt to unsettle PSG ahead of this tie.

"Would Neymar fit at Real Madrid? He would fit, for sure," Real’s Marcelo, a Brazil team-mate of Neymar, told Brazilian channel Esporte Interativo.

"I think Neymar will one day play for Real Madrid."

PSG signed Neymar after he masterminded Barcelona’s incredible 6-1 win when the teams met in the Champions League last season. It is not too big a stretch to imagine Real doing something similar should Neymar oversee their downfall.

He will surely not be at PSG forever, and Madrid president Florentino Perez cannot wait much longer to sign another global superstar, and a successor to Ronaldo.

"I hope Neymar will stay. He still has a lot of things to achieve with us," PSG skipper Thiago Silva told Canal Plus.

AFP