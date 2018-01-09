Tubby Reddy has labelled a South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) disciplinary hearing that led to his dismissal as CEO of the organisation a joke and a farce.

Reddy‚ who was suspended with full pay‚ was informed in a letter from Sascoc president Gideon Sam that he had been dismissed following the hearing — but Reddy has vowed to lodge an appeal and fight to keep his job after he was dismissed with immediate effect.

"We always talk about how SA is a constitutional democracy but I was not at the hearing‚" he told TimesLIVE on Tuesday morning. "I presented two medical certificates to show that I [was] not available to attend the hearing on the stipulated dates, but they decided to go ahead without giving me a proper opportunity to present my side of the story.

"We presented a 427-page document to the chairman of the hearing‚ the whole thing was a joke and a farce. All I am asking for is a fair chance to prove my innocence."

When asked to comment on Reddy’s rejection of the disciplinary hearing’s findings‚ Sam said it was within Reddy’s rights to challenge the outcome. "The board and the legal counsel took a decision and if he is not happy‚ there are legal steps he must take‚" Sam said. "He must follow the South African law and take the matter to another level‚ it is not about me."

Reddy’s legal counsel‚ Vasavan Samuel‚ said they will appeal what he described as a "flawed process" that led to the decision to dismiss his client. "At no stage did he present his side of the story to the disciplinary committee (DC)‚" said Samuel. "He notified the DC that he was ill and was not available on the date of the hearing. Two medical certificates were provided‚ one from a doctor in the Democratic Republic of Congo where Reddy was visiting‚ and another from a local doctor.

"The DC did not respond to his request to postpone the [hearing] until his health improved. The DC went ahead without evidence from the individual who was standing accused and [the hearing] was a sham and invalid as it did not follow due process."

More than R3m is believed to have already been spent on the legal battle and more money is likely to be spent during the appeal process.