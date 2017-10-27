World championship gold medalists Manyonga and Van Niekerk are also gunning for a Sportsman of the Year while Semenya and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio are up for the Sportswoman of the Year accolades.

Eighteen categories will be contested‚ including Sportsman of the Year‚ Sports Star of the Year‚ Sportswoman of the Year‚ Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability‚ Newcomer of the Year, and Team of the Year.

Nominees in some of the main categories are:

Coach of the Year: Niel Powell (Rugby 7s)‚ Jean Verster (Caster Semenya’s Coach)‚ Hilton Moreng (Proteas Women Cricket Team)