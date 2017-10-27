Sport

The nominees for SA Sports Awards 2017 are announced

27 October 2017 - 15:34 Ofentse Ratsie
Caster Semenya. Picture: REUTERS
Athletics superstars Luvuyo Manyonga‚ Caster Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk are leading the race to be named the Sports Star of the Year at the South African Sports Awards at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on November 12.

Also in the list of nominees, released on Friday, in this tight category are Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns forward Percy Tau and WBO bantamweight boxing champion Bongani Tete.

Wayde van Niekerk receives his gold medal during at the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 in London, England. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
World championship gold medalists Manyonga and Van Niekerk are also gunning for a Sportsman of the Year while Semenya and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio are up for the Sportswoman of the Year accolades.

Eighteen categories will be contested‚ including Sportsman of the Year‚ Sports Star of the Year‚ Sportswoman of the Year‚ Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability‚ Newcomer of the Year, and Team of the Year.

Nominees in some of the main categories are:

Coach of the Year: Niel Powell (Rugby 7s)‚ Jean Verster (Caster Semenya’s Coach)‚ Hilton Moreng (Proteas Women Cricket Team)

Luvo Manyonga in the long jump final during the evening session at the 2016 Rio Olympics at Olympic Stadium on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: ROGER SEDRES/GALLO IMAGES
Sportsman of the Year: Luvuyo (Luvo) Manyonga (athletics)‚ Wayde van Niekerk (athletics) and Chad Le Clos (swimming)

Sportswoman of the Year: Caster Semenya (athletics)‚ Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (cycling) and Kirsten McCann (rowing)

Team of the Year: Springbok Rugby Sevens‚ Lions Rugby Club and Proteas Women’s Cricket Team

People’s Choice Sports Star of the Year: Luvuyo Manyonga (athletics)‚ Wayde van Niekerk (athletics)‚ Caster Semenya (athletics)‚ Chad le Clos (swimming) and Kagiso Rabada (cricket)

Sports Star of the Year: Luvuyo (Luvo) Manyonga (athletics)‚ Wayde van Niekerk (athletics)‚ Caster Semenya (athletics)‚ Percy Tau (football)‚ Bongani Tete (boxing)

The complete list of nominees can be viewed at:  2017 SA Sport Awards Nominees

