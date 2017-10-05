Sport

HORSE RACING

Jockey Craig Zackey selected for national team

Zackey will join the South African team to ride against an international side at Turffontein

05 October 2017 - 05:30 David Mollett
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Jockey Craig Zackey has gained just reward for his successful 2016-17 season with a call-up to the South African team that are to take on an international side at Turffontein in November.

Zackey, 22, rode in more races (1,400) than any other rider in the last campaign and finished in sixth place on the national log, with 138 winners.

He will be part of the South African side that will ride against the international side at the city track on November 19.

As he was champion jockey last term with 195 winners, the honour of captaining the side goes to KwaZulu-Natal-based rider Anthony Delpech.

The other members of the side will be Greg Cheyne, Gavin Lerena, Anton Marcus and S’manga Khumalo.

Although he had the excellent strike rate of 21% winners to rides, there is no place for former champion Piere Strydom.

The international side is yet to be announced and racing fans will be hoping that Frankie Dettori — the star of Sunday’s Arc in Paris — will make another trip.

Zackey has seven booked rides at Thursday’s meeting at the Vaal and his best chance of success could be on Candice Dawson’s filly, Western Shamrock, in the third race.

A daughter of Philanthropist, the three-year-old made a pleasing debut at Turffontein, finishing third behind Sweet Juliet.

The Azzie stable has booked Zackey for Sess in the first leg of the jackpot and the Aussie-bred colt has an each-way chance if his poor last run is ignored.

Soldat makes plenty of appeal after his recent close second place and the De Kock stable will hope for an improved effort from another Aussie import, Mutawaary.

Mike de Kock’s best chance on the eight-race card may be Kilrain in the fifth race. There was lots to like about the Dynasty gelding’s latest win at Turffontein. Callan Murray, having a lean patch, will be hoping his mount can follow up.

Another recent scorer is Bankable Teddy and the five-year-old, now in the care of David Nieuwenhuizen, will once again have his supporters.

As Piere Strydom boasts a win and two seconds on Ideal Secret, this son of Ideal World is likely to top the betting boards in the sixth race. Artemisia and Pachuco are the main dangers.

Sport of Kings gets boost in Paris

Even the most ardent French fan watching the nation’s most important race — the Arc de Triomphe — had to be impressed by Frankie ...
Sport
2 days ago

Zouaves one to watch at Heritage

The racer will earn a first prize of R406,250 if successful
Sport
6 days ago

Heritage’s odds will perk up the sport of kings

The R750,000 World Sports Betting Grand Heritage gives punters a rare chance to back their fancy at big odds
Sport
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
All Blacks and Springboks’ rivalry ‘close as ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Only 300 tickets sold for Bafana qualifier at FNB ...
Sport
3.
Boks hope for some justice in the scrums
Sport / Rugby
4.
Mama Serena to play catch-up
Sport / Other Sport
5.
The great Argentina puzzle
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Sport of Kings gets boost in Paris
Sport / Other Sport

Zouaves one to watch at Heritage
Sport / Other Sport

Heritage’s odds will perk up the sport of kings
Sport / Other Sport

Keagan de Melo targets Flying Free win
Sport / Other Sport

Geoff Woodruff rules Turffontein race
Sport / Other Sport

Shock Australian ban on Hong Kong horses
Sport / Other Sport

Hong Kong rides to SA’s aid over export obstacle
Sport / Other Sport

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.