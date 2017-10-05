Jockey Craig Zackey selected for national team

Jockey Craig Zackey has gained just reward for his successful 2016-17 season with a call-up to the South African team that are to take on an international side at Turffontein in November.

Zackey, 22, rode in more races (1,400) than any other rider in the last campaign and finished in sixth place on the national log, with 138 winners.

He will be part of the South African side that will ride against the international side at the city track on November 19.

As he was champion jockey last term with 195 winners, the honour of captaining the side goes to KwaZulu-Natal-based rider Anthony Delpech.

The other members of the side will be Greg Cheyne, Gavin Lerena, Anton Marcus and S’manga Khumalo.

Although he had the excellent strike rate of 21% winners to rides, there is no place for former champion Piere Strydom.

The international side is yet to be announced and racing fans will be hoping that Frankie Dettori — the star of Sunday’s Arc in Paris — will make another trip.

Zackey has seven booked rides at Thursday’s meeting at the Vaal and his best chance of success could be on Candice Dawson’s filly, Western Shamrock, in the third race.

A daughter of Philanthropist, the three-year-old made a pleasing debut at Turffontein, finishing third behind Sweet Juliet.

The Azzie stable has booked Zackey for Sess in the first leg of the jackpot and the Aussie-bred colt has an each-way chance if his poor last run is ignored.

Soldat makes plenty of appeal after his recent close second place and the De Kock stable will hope for an improved effort from another Aussie import, Mutawaary.

Mike de Kock’s best chance on the eight-race card may be Kilrain in the fifth race. There was lots to like about the Dynasty gelding’s latest win at Turffontein. Callan Murray, having a lean patch, will be hoping his mount can follow up.

Another recent scorer is Bankable Teddy and the five-year-old, now in the care of David Nieuwenhuizen, will once again have his supporters.

As Piere Strydom boasts a win and two seconds on Ideal Secret, this son of Ideal World is likely to top the betting boards in the sixth race. Artemisia and Pachuco are the main dangers.