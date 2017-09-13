"I joined Tennis SA towards the end of last year‚ so I have little first-hand experience of what has happened historically between Kevin and Tennis SA‚" Glover said.

"However‚ after having spoken to Kevin‚ his mother as well as several Tennis SA stalwarts‚ who have been in the system for years‚ I have come to conclusion that, while our federation has supported Kevin more than most people realise‚ on balance we have not supported him enough.

"In short‚ both he and his family have made huge sacrifices to get him to where he is today. This is their triumph — not ours," he said.

"Indeed‚ the reality is that Kevin has long since passed through our tennis structures and he does not need assistance from Tennis SA anymore, but we need him."

That last point is a valid one because with Anderson’s recent success at Flushing Meadows having raised the profile of the sport‚ Tennis SA could use the new world No15 to help grow the sport.

It is something Anderson said he wanted to do during his run to the final.

"I’ve had a lot of support from back home and my biggest hope is that I’m able to inspire some kids to play tennis‚" Anderson said.

"It’s tough coming from SA‚ where we are so far from the scene‚ so it makes me feel good that I can fly the flag and show them that if you work hard, you can get here."

Glover conceded that he was using Anderson’s sometimes fraught relationship with Tennis SA to make sure the same mistakes were not repeated as the national tennis body tried to capitalise on the new interest in the sport.

"Tennis SA is learning from the past to ensure that the next generation of Kevin Andersons [and their female equivalents] who are inspired by this wonderful story are provided the necessary support structures to get into the game‚ grow in the game and stay in the game for life‚" Glover said.

"Tennis SA has a new eight-year plan to grow our sport in SA and, while we are in the early stages of executing this plan‚ there is a lot of positive energy and signs of progress.

"To be honest‚ Tennis SA would be better prepared to leverage on Kevin’s performances in 12 months’ time‚ rather than now‚ but we are not complaining. Kevin’s success at the US Open could prove to be rocket fuel for our sport; it is now up to Tennis SA to finish rebuilding that rocket," said Glover.

