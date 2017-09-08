Safa eager to give their side over Bafana replay

The final decision, with no appeal process thereafter, on whether Bafana Bafana will replay the 2018 World Cup qualifier they won 2-1 against Senegal in November will be ratified by the Fifa 2018 World Cup organising committee. This is according to Safa’s legal committee chairman and executive member Norman Arendse SC.

Once the Fifa organising committee had ratified the decision, there could be no appeal, Arendse said.

Safa’s legal representatives were working to be able to give their side of the story‚ which Arendse said Fifa had not yet asked for.

"We have to file our objection to the organising committee because we suspect if we don’t, they will be inclined to go with the Fifa ruling," Arendse said.

Safa has instructed Arendse to make sense of the Fifa ruling.

The ruling came after the Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey‚ who awarded the controversial penalty that won the match for Bafana‚ was banned for life for match-fixing.

The decision follows the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s upholding of Lamptey’s lifetime ban.

TimesLIVE