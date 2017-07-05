Teams who dismiss their opponents for 48 might consider themselves unbeatable‚ but that would spell disaster for SA in their women’s World Cup match against England in Bristol on Wednesday.

West Indies found themselves on the wrong end of a rampant South African attack at Grace Road in Leicester on Sunday‚ when Dane van Niekerk’s team won by 10 wickets.

That earned SA their second win in three games‚ with the other washed out.

Victory on Wednesday would keep them on course for a place in the semifinals.

But they will have to work harder than they have done so far in the tournament to beat a team who are ranked second — behind Australia — and have won the trophy three of the 10 times it has been up for grabs.

"We realise we are playing against the home side and a team who have been earmarked to win the World Cup‚" SA coach Hilton Moreeng said.

"We know what we’re good at and what we can do‚ and our target since we landed here was to focus on what we do best."