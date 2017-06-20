Sport

NEW DAWN

Coach Mickey Arthur eager for World XI to play in Pakistan

20 June 2017 - 06:13 Agency Staff
Mickey Arthur. Picture: REUTERS
Mickey Arthur. Picture: REUTERS

London — Coach Mickey Arthur said he hoped a proposed World XI visit to Pakistan later this year would go ahead after his side served notice of their enduring talent with a stunning Champions Trophy final win over India.

Bottom-ranked Pakistan produced a breathtaking display at London’s Oval on Sunday to inflict a 180-run defeat upon arch-rivals India. It was India’s heaviest defeat, by runs, in 129 ODIs against Pakistan.

With the exception of Zimbabwe’s tour two years ago, Pakistan have had to play all their home matches outside the country since a 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore.

However, the International Cricket Council is set to send a World XI to Pakistan in September. That team could find themselves acting as pathfinders for the resumption of tours of Pakistan by major cricket nations.

Pakistan send India packing by 180 runs

Team get revenge for loss in the group stage and win Champions Trophy for the first time
Sport
1 day ago

Giles Clarke, the president of the England and Wales Cricket Board and head of the ICC’s Pakistan task force said, in comments reported by the Guardian in March: "The desire is to give the cricket-starved Pakistani supporters the chance to see some of the world’s finest players in live action.

"Furthermore, the terrorists cannot win and cricket must not give up on Pakistan."

Arthur for one was looking forward to the series.

"We’re scheduled to have a World XI in Pakistan in September for three Twenty20 games," he said. "So hopefully that starts paving the way for future tours. We can only hope."

Pakistan’s victory on Sunday was all the more astounding given a 124-run defeat by India in their tournament opener at Edgbaston on June 4.

The turnaround was a  triumph for Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who impressed in his triple role of wicketkeeper, batsman and skipper.

"I hope this win will boost Pakistan cricket and all the [major] playing nations will come to Pakistan," said Sarfraz, who will now look to lead  Pakistan at the 2019 World Cup in England as well.

He added: "Hopefully this win, everyone will remember, not just for today, not just for tomorrow, but for a very long, long time. When we arrived here, we were No8 and now we are the champions."

Meanwhile, Arthur paid tribute to Sarfraz’s role as both a tactician and a leader.

"We just had to keep believing ... they kept on believing, trusting their roles [and] trusting the game-plan that ‘Saffy’ [Sarfraz] and I had set up," said Arthur, for whom this was a first major tournament success after spells in charge of both his native SA and Australia.

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Real Madrid boss Perez must tackle Ronaldo crisis
Sport / Soccer
2.
Du Preez set for Bok start with Kriel on bench
Sport / Rugby
3.
Global cricketers of fortune
Sport / Cricket
4.
Lions coach Warren Gatland blasts Kiwi tactics
Sport / Rugby
5.
Long-jump star Luvo Manyonga's injury ‘mild’
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Pakistan thrash the hosts to reach final
Sport / Cricket

Cricket SA advertises for a head coach — even though they have one
Sport / Cricket

AB takes over from Faf to lead T20 series against England
Sport / Cricket

Mickey Arthur urges Pakistan to go ‘one step further’
Sport / Cricket

Poor Proteas in ponder land
Sport / Cricket

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.