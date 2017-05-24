‘Flying’ catamarans for round the world race

Paris — The Volvo round-the-world yacht race will sail into unchartered waters from 2019 by introducing "flying" catamarans for inshore racing in the first time in its 44-year history.

While preparations are under way for the launch of the next edition of the race on October 22, Volvo Ocean Race chief Mark Turner said future races would look radically different.

Changes would include the introduction from 2019 of the new 18.28m foil-assisted monohull designed by Frenchman Guillaume Verdier, who made the foils for the Team New Zealand’s sensational 2013 America’s Cup craft.

For inshore racing a new "flying catamaran" will be introduced, Turner said.

Turner, unveiling the changes in Gothenburg, also said that there would be significant changes to the race format which could involve starting the course outside Europe and a possible nonstop leg around Antarctica.

"You have to give the race a makeover with sexier boats," said Charles Caudrelier who skippered DongFeng to third in the 2014 race and who will be on the 2017 starting line.

"Today there is a real revolution in sailing with boats that can fly. That will evolve hugely over the next decade.

"We are still on monohulls [for ocean racing] but we will have to move to multihulls sooner or later."

AFP