RIGHT-back Abbubaker Mobara and winger Maphosa Modiba have been rewarded for impressing at the Olympics with a starting place in Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mauritania on Friday night.

Senior national coach Shakes Mashaba has made five changes from Bafana’s last qualifier‚ a 4-0 thrashing of Gambia in Bakau‚ to his starting XI for the dead rubber (kick-off at 7.05pm).

Mobara and Modiba‚ who made their senior team debuts when a shadow Olympic SA under-23 team was sent to the Cosafa Cup in Windhoek in June‚ get their first national start for Mashaba’s full-strength team.

Mobara‚ a high-profile signing for Orlando Pirates from Ajax Cape Town in the off-season‚ impressed by wrapping up Barcelona star Neymar in SA’s 0-0 Olympic opening match against hosts Brazil at Rio 2016.

New SuperSport United signing from Cape Town City Modiba impressed with his work-rate up and down U23 coach Owen Da Gama’s wing in Brazil‚ where the U23s also lost against Denmark and drew against Iraq to exit in the first round.

Bidvest Wits defender Thulani Hlatshwayo and will take his place at the heart of Mashaba’s back four, in a defence hit by the injuries to Mulomowandau Mathoho and Rivaldo Coetzee.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele will partner Hlatshwayo in central defence. At left-back Tebogo Langerman has been rewarded for his form helping Mamelodi Sundowns progress past the group stages of the Caf Champions League to the semifinals.

Sundowns winger Keagan Dolly‚ scorer of two excellent long-range goals against Gambia‚ could not make the starting line-up as he has not recovered from the hamstring injury he sustained playing at the Olympics.

With Thulani Serero not selected to the squad, new Downs signing Sibusiso Vilakazi comes into the starting line-up at deep striker behind Thamsanqa Gabuza.

Bafana Bafana starting XI: Itumeleng Khune, Abbubaker Mobara‚ Ramahlwe Mphahlele‚ Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain)‚ Tebogo Langerman, Hlompho Kekana‚ Andile Jali‚ Mpho Makola‚ Maphosa Modiba, Sibusiso Vilakazi‚ Thamsanqa Gabuza

Substitutes: Jackson Mabokgwane‚ Clayton Daniels‚ Dean Furman‚ Mandla Masango‚ Tokelo Rantie‚ Gift Motupa‚ Sifiso Hlanti

TMG Digital