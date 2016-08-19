Pumas’ mission: stop the Springboks getting quick, clean ball

ARGENTINA are not known for their defensive capabilities, but they have grown in the Rugby Championship and the Springboks can expect to have a tough time trying to breach Los Pumas’ defence on Saturday.

The Pumas are uninhibited ball-runners, but lately they have included elements in their game to make sure the Boks never repeat their 73-13 win of 2013 in Soweto. They showed big "kahunas" in their 37-25 win in Durban in 2015 but defence had little to do with that surprising feat.

Things might be different in Nelspruit, though. Pumas defence coach Pablo Bouza said the key to the contest was to stop the Springboks from enjoying quick ball.

"If they get momentum, it’s going to be a very difficult game for us," he said. "Traditionally, we’ve attacked the breakdown in an attempt to stop them from getting good go-forward ball, but this time we have to be judicious when … choosing which breakdowns to attack and which to let go.

"If we go to every breakdown and come off second best, they will gain quick ball and will send the ball wide. They have quick outside backs and if we have committed four or so players at the breakdown, then those three quarters will enjoy overlaps out wide.

"We will have to work hard on our exits. In the past we’ve played too much rugby in our own half and teams have scored a lot of tries against us from turnovers resulting in poor exits. We want to play with the ball but our decision-making has to be more accurate."

Argentina has steadily made progress in southern hemisphere competitions since Sanzaar’s decision to incorporate them into the rigours of the Tri Nations and Super Rugby. They have stolen wins against the Boks and Australia and in 2016 they are targeting two Rugby Championship victories and the All Black scalp. They are, of course, buoyed by the historic Durban win and the experience gained by the Jaguares in their debut Super Rugby season.

The Boks are finding their feet under new coach Allister Coetzee, and a horde of players that went to overseas clubs has left the South African team vulnerable. But Bouza was loath to pronounce the Boks as being sitting ducks.

"Although they’ve got a new coach and the team is relatively new, we never think SA are there for the taking," he said. " We’ve only beaten them once in decades. We have a lot of respect for the teams in the Rugby Championship and at the moment we are ranked ninth in the world and they are third.

"We are expecting to see something similar to how the Lions played in Super Rugby, but we have in the back of our minds that SA always have a good set-piece. We are preparing for a very tough set-piece game, mixed with a wide type of game. We know they are a team in transition but they are one of the toughest teams we face."