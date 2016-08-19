Coetzee demands Boks up the ante

SPRINGBOK coach Allister Coetzee wants "dramatic" improvement when his team start their Rugby Championship campaign against Argentina at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

He too has not forgotten his team’s sins in their 2-1 series win over Ireland in June. There is the tacit realisation that only marked improvement will keep them in the win column.

"We have to improve in a big way," Coetzee said.

"The improvement must be dramatic since the Irish series. If you are going to improve in small steps a team like Argentina will put you to bed. They are a world force in rugby. They finished in the semifinals of the last two (in two of the last three) World Cups," he said.

To that end Coetzee changed a third of his starting line-up, of which three-fifths in the pack.

The Pumas are expected to vent much of their rugby gifts through their forwards.

The Boks intend delivering some body blows of their own, and while the timing of Lood de Jager’s return to the starting line-up would have caught a few observers off guard, the coach raved about his fitness levels this week. His inclusion means Pieter-Steph du Toit’s much-vaunted second-row partnership with Eben Etzebeth is broken, but the former will come off the bench, possibly even as a blindside flank.

"That worked for the Stormers," Coetzee said about Etzebeth’s combination with Du Toit. "I know the challenge will be up front. Lood hasn’t played Test rugby for a while and it is better that we start with Lood and try and get set-piece dominance.

"We’ve got a plan with our impact coming off the bench and Pieter-Steph fits that bill with his athleticism."

De Jager in full flow can be a spectacle. He times his ball-carrying incursions well and is a surprisingly adroit handler given his lumbering frame.

Oupa Mohoje has been added to the back row which should significantly bolster the Springboks’ line-out already endowed with Warren Whiteley’s aerial ability at the tail.

Julian Redelinghuys gets his expected start at tighthead, a position some feel he can make his own.

Seeking balance in his team’s kicking game Coetzee as expected included Racing 92’s Johan Goosen at fullback. The coach was quick to remind that Goosen played fullback in his most recent match for the Boks, against Italy in 2014.

The coach again likened Goosen to All Blacks ace Beauden Barrett.

"We have a similar type of player. Johan has a good running game, aerial skills second to none and he kicks the ball a mile."

Bryan Habana’s return and elevation to vice-captain ticks a number of boxes. With 117 caps compared to the 36 amassed by the rest of the backs he brings experience while imparting knowledge.

Having him as vice-captain also draws the sting from the potential debate about who should be a natural successor to Adriaan Strauss.