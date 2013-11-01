Top races at Turffontein to benefit charities

APART from the Vodacom Durban July and J&B Met, the "house full" signs are rarely needed for horse-racing, but Turffontein officials are gearing up to host a bumper crowd for Saturday’s Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile and R3m Ready-To-Run Cup.

These two feature races have been the target of owners and trainers for several months and — by the close of play — several charities will be thousands of rand better off thanks to this well-sponsored annual event.

By his high standards, last season was a mediocre one for Geoff Woodruff with the five-time champion trainer finishing in eighth place in the national log. However, he could be the man to follow with the stable having a number of fancied runners including Yorker, Tellina and Killua Castle in the Charity Mile, and Arcetri Pink in the Ready-To-Run Cup.

Anton Marcus is contracted to owner Markus Jooste and he will be aboard Yorker in the Charity Mile. The four-year-old is rumoured to have been catching pigeons in home gallops.

Jockey Robbie Fradd renews his partnership with Tellina, but faces no easy task from a wide draw. In contrast, Killua Castle will jump from pole position.

The Charity Mile field includes some top-class performers including Cherry On The Top, Whiteline Fever and SA’s Derby winner Wylie Hall.

Trainer Sean Tarry is sure to fancy the chances of White Line Fever as the five-year-old is better off at the weights with both Wylie Hall and Cherry On The Top compared to their latest clash. Nevertheless, supporters of Wylie Hall and Cherry On The Top can point to the fact that both horses are returning from long rests.

Potala Palace returned to form last month and might only now be realising his true potential. It has been a lean year for jockey Gavin Lerena so he will be extra keen to win this R600,000 race.

The prize money for the Emperors Palace Ready-To-Run Cup now rates third in the racing calendar following the announcement on Wednesday of a $1m event to be staged by Cape Thoroughbred Sales next year. The Cup field includes Arcetri Pink, Umgiyo and Duly Ordained, and the first-named is another fancied runner from Woodruff’s yard.

The draw has been unkind to Mike de Kock’s colt, Umgiyo, and jockey Anthony Delpech will need all his expertise to overcome this disadvantage. Both Winter Star and Judicial have claims. The latter caught the eye of pundits with his recent second over 1,600m.

Glen Hatt is an interesting booking for three-time winner Winter Star.

Princess Charlene of Monaco has sponsored the first two events on the card. There is a whisper for Woodruff newcomer Right Royal Diva in the first race.