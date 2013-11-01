Platinum Stars to take game to former coach

CONVENTION could be turned on its head when the master comes up against the student in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) encounter between Platinum Stars and Supersport United at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.

This time last season, Cavin Johnson was head coach with the North West giants, where he was assisted by Allan Freese, who is now in charge of Dikwena.

Together they built Stars into one of the most feared teams in the PSL. Stars came close to winning the league title when they were runners-up to Kaizer Chiefs.

So when the two meet on Sunday it may not necessarily be Johnson who comes up trumps as Freese has demonstrated his ability to win against top sides.

On top of the MTN8, the soft-spoken Stars mentor has amassed a wealth of respect from big clubs, which are beginning to accord him the respect he deserves.

After his wins against Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in the Telkom Knockout and the MTN8 respectively, it is possible that Freese can embarrass his former boss.

On paper, the home team appears to be the better of the two. They are consistent and seem more aggressive than their opponents. But Johnson has an idea as to what to expect from his former team and could find it much easier to plan against them.

‘‘This is going to be one of our toughest games against a man who knows our team like the palm of his hand," said Freese.

‘‘But we are going to fight to the last man to achieve our aims."

To add further spice, hard-running forward Thuso Phala will come up against his former team-mates at Stars for the first time. But Stars said they will assign veteran defender Benson Mhlongo to tail Phala and deny him enough room to rotate.

In the only other PSL game this weekend, newly appointed Maritzburg United coach Clinton Larsen said it will be an emotional moment when he leads his charges against his former team Bloemfontein Celtic at the Kaizer Sebothelo Stadium in Botshabelo on Sunday.

‘‘This is my second week with United and I am beginning to enjoy myself," Larsen said.

‘‘Besides, I took this job because I understand the culture of the team. I have been there before I left for Bloemfontein. My aim is to take the team to the top-eight slot.

‘‘It’s going to be an emotional moment for me after leaving the team on good terms. But I look forward to this game."