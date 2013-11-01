Murray not rushing back into action after surgery

LONDON — Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said on Thursday that he would only compete in next year’s Australian Open if he felt capable of mounting a serious challenge to win it.

Murray became the first British man in 77 years to win Wimbledon in July, but he missed the latter part of the season after undergoing surgery on his back in September. He is now working his way back to full fitness, but said he would not cut any corners in his preparations for the Australian Open, which begins on January 13.

"I would be disappointed to miss the Australian Open because it’s a Grand Slam. It is a tournament all the players want to play at," he said. "But when you start setting targets — especially when you are coming back from having surgery on your back; it’s a serious thing to have done — (it is important) that you don’t come back just to play a match or to the Australian Open.

"If I come back, I want to be in shape to win it. I can look at this in a lot of positive ways and if I do get myself ready for it, I will have had a long lead-up and training block, really, to get myself in the best possible shape. Whether I make it or not depends on how things go once I get back on the tennis court. I haven’t been on the tennis court yet, so I’m not sure."

It is now six weeks since Murray’s operation and he says he intends to return to the court for the first time next week.

"Rehab has been going well. I haven’t hit any balls yet, but all is on track," said the world No 4. "I’m hoping to hit a couple of balls next week, but very few and very light just to see how it is and I will start to progress from there. I have still got quite a way to go until I am 100%."

Murray was speaking at the launch of his new racquet, made by Head, at London’s Queens Club. "I saw it for the first time in January this year at the Australian Open and it looked very different and I started testing it after Wimbledon," he said.

"For me, the most important thing is control. It gives me that and also you always want to try and add a little bit of power nowadays because the courts are slower and the balls are slower."

Meanwhile, World No 1. Rafael Nadal and Swiss star Roger Federer led a host of leading fancies into the third round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Federer’s 6-4 6-4 victory over South African Kevin Anderson was enough to secure his spot at the World Tour Finals in London, his 12th successive appearance at the season’s glamour finale.

"It’s magnificent to come back to Paris, which is close to my heart, especially after 2009 (his only French Open triumph) and 2011, (when he won the Paris Masters)," said Federer.

"I’m just happy right now to have made it again, you know. It’s definitely somewhat of a highlight of the season for me after having a tough few months to still make it to the World Tour Finals.

"It’s a good moment right now sitting here knowing it’s secure," said the Swiss former world No 1.

At a packed Bercy arena, Nadal turned in a trademark swashbuckling display to defeat Spanish compatriot Marcel Granollers 7-5 7-5.

Nadal has not played at the Paris tournament since 2009 and is attempting to become the first player since Andre Agassi in 1999 to win both the French Open and Paris Masters in the same year.

Nadal advances to a last-16 meeting against last year’s surprise finalist Jerzy Janowicz. The eight-time French Open winner, who is chasing a record sixth Masters title in the same season, said after the match he was happy to win but needs to improve.

"It can be difficult when your opponent serves well and you didn’t play your best, so matches are very close, especially on a surface like this one.

"I didn’t play well tonight. Something that can happen after two weeks without playing and after a long time without playing on indoors, this kind of surface.

"I have to improve a lot for Thursday." said Nadal.

Philipp Kohlschreiber will be Federer’s next opponent after the German blew away two-time Paris semifinalist and compatriot Tommy Haas 6-2 6-2.

Sapa-AFP