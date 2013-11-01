Bucs win could lift SA’s stature

ORLANDO Pirates are aware that beating Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final can provide a turning point from a period of struggle for South African football, as did the Bucs team of 1995, says former goalkeeper William Okpara.

Pirates meet Ahly in the first leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night, then in Cairo again next Sunday.

It is a case of the team with the most pedigree in the Champions League — Ahly, with seven titles, five since 2001 — against arguably the form side this year in the competition, Pirates. The northern vs southern African dimension and contrast in styles between the superbly organised Egyptians and the quick, skilful South Africans adds a "baklava versus boerewors" feel to this year’s final.

When Okpara played every minute of Bucs’ 10 games on the path to beating Asec Abidjan in the 1995 final, it proved a turning point for South Africa after a rocky reintroduction to the global stage.

Okpara, Pirates’ goalkeeper coach for the past few years before becoming team liaison officer, said the current generation were aware that continental success could have a similar effect again after a decade of struggle for South African football.

"That’s what we have in mind. If we can win this cup, South African football can win back some respect in Africa," Okpara said.

"It’s not about Pirates any more. Now we are talking about South Africa, and Southern Africa as a whole.

"Since Bafana failed to qualify for the World Cup, everybody has been in mourning. And if an South Africa club can go all the way in the Champions League, it’s something that can be built on."

Okpara said the current Bucs — successive treble winners in 2011 and 2012 — seemed the best bet to match the success of 1995.

"The current team have won games and they’re playing good football. But we keep reminding them, ‘We want a star’."

While the "second star" on the jersey has become an over-repeated rallying call for Bucs, Okpara said writing their own name in Pirates’ and South Africa’s football history has been a motivation for the players.

There are two matches remaining before that can happen against an ageing but hugely experienced Ahly. Mohamed Aboutrika, Wael Gomaa and Ahmed Fathi are giants of the African stage, with Walid Soliman an emerging force.

With the two sides having met twice already — Bucs shocked Al Ahly 3-0 in El Gouna, the Red Devils’ worst home defeat in the Champions League, then drew 0-0 at home — there will be no more surprise element in the final.

Contrasting styles apart, the contest to decide the best team in Africa this year, and to compete in the Club World Cup in Morocco next month, should be cagey and tactical.

"Ahly play like a European team," Okpara said. "For me, the best way to play Ahly is to not give them space to play their game. Play tight marking, and when you get the ball you have to be fast in the counter-attack. If you attack them early they will not settle and adapt to their system."

Central midfielders Oupa Manyisa and Andile Jali have an important ball-winning and creative role to play. With goals a priority, wingers Daine Klate and Tlou Segolela or Sifiso Myeni will be tasked with getting behind Al Ahly. Then coach Roger de Sa can only hope the wingers, and striker Lennox Bacela, have their finishing boots on.