Boks and Bafana to join in honouring Madiba

SOUTH Africa’s national soccer and rugby teams will play on the same day at the former 2010 Soccer World Cup showpiece stadium in Soweto to honour Nelson Mandela, bringing together the country’s two most popular sports, which once portrayed its racial divisions.

The sports ministry said on Tuesday that the Nelson Mandela Sports Day on August 17 at FNB Stadium was aimed at uniting the country and the world "in celebration and promotion" of the anti-apartheid leader’s legacy.

While calling the event a celebration, the ministry also noted the sombre mood in the country, with the inspiring former president, now 94, still critically ill in hospital.

"The launch happens at a time when South Africa is a nation in distress following the hospitalisation our father and icon, Nelson Mandela, who also happens to be the primary inspiration behind this initiative," the ministry said.

At the event, Bafana Bafana will face Burkina Faso in a friendly and the Springboks will start their Rugby Championship campaign against Argentina, both at the 94,000-seat First National Bank (FNB) Stadium on the outskirts of Soweto, a site which holds significance for sport and for Mandela.

The old FNB Stadium was where Mandela made his first speech in Johannesburg and held his first big rally after his release from prison in 1990.

Soccer City was where Mandela made his last public appearance, at the 2010 Soccer World Cup final, the first time that the global showpiece was held in Africa.

South Africa’s first democratically elected president has strong ties to sport, having famously supported the Springboks when they lifted the Rugby World Cup in 1995, and then Bafana a year later when they won the African Nations Cup trophy at the FNB Stadium.

Rugby and soccer had been examples of South Africa’s racial segregation, with rugby followed mostly by whites and mostly soccer by blacks until Mandela’s act of reconciliation and unity at the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

The August 17 sports day will also feature a music concert and another soccer game, between former South African and Italian internationals.

South Africa’s continental champion netball team and leading Springbok try-scorer Bryan Habana would be recognised for their achievements, the sports ministry said.

The sport and arts and culture ministers will visit the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s offices in Johannesburg on Wednesday to deliver messages of support for Mandela.

