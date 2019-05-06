Elections 2019
BLF leader accuses court of bias in hate speech ...
Andile Mngxitama says his party won’t apologise within 30 days as instructed by the Equality Court‚ but will appeal ...
Which political parties can lead SA out of our coal-fed climate mess?
South Africans deserve political leadership during this climate emergency, writes Alex Lenferna
DA, ANC likely to bleed votes in Western Cape provincial election
Small parties like Good, ACDP and EFF the most likely beneficiaries
NEWS ANALYSIS: What by-elections can and cannot tell us about general ...
By-elections can cover the length and breadth of SA but not its depth: over a five-year period, less than 5% of SA's ...
JUSTICE MALALA: ANC does not deserve another blank cheque
Calls for voters to give Ramaphosa a strong hand to institute reforms within the party and the country are bizarre
THE NUMBERS DON'T LIE
A limited podcast series exploring the data behind the elections, pulling out the stories we didn't know were there. In this episode we take a closer look at gender and the so-called gender divide in the electorate:
With SA elections around the corner, make sure that you are registered and ready. Unsure about some things? Here are some of the most-asked questions answered by Business Day reporter Mudiwa Gavaza!