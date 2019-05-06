Elections 2019
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Banal election campaigns pave ...
The phony spectacle of strangers pretending they know and care about voters’ aspirations will soon be over as the ANC ...
WATCH: What a coalition government would mean for SA
Wits University’s head of political studies, Daryl Glaser, talks Business Day TV about the May 8 general elections
NEWS ANALYSIS: Pollsters jostle in the race to get it right
The winning predictions are almost as keenly awaited as the election results
Poll shows markets see a one-third chance of growth-boosting reforms
Intellidex polls 46 decision-makers from local and offshore asset managers and hedge funds, investment banks, ...
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on Wednesday’s poll results
According to a recent opinion poll by Ipsos, the ANC is on course to win its sixth national election with more than 60% ...
THE NUMBERS DON'T LIE
A limited podcast series exploring the data behind the elections, pulling out the stories we didn't know were there. In this episode we take a closer look at gender and the so-called gender divide in the electorate:
With SA elections around the corner, make sure that you are registered and ready. Unsure about some things? Here are some of the most-asked questions answered by Business Day reporter Mudiwa Gavaza!