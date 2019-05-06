Elections 2019

06 May 2019 - 09:38

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Banal election campaigns pave ...

The phony spectacle of strangers pretending they know and care about voters’ aspirations will soon be over as the ANC ...

By Barney Mthombothi
National

WATCH: What a coalition government would mean for SA

Wits University’s head of political studies, Daryl Glaser, talks Business Day TV about the May 8 general elections

By Business Day TV
Politics

NEWS ANALYSIS: Pollsters jostle in the race to get it right

The winning predictions are almost as keenly awaited as the election results

Carol Paton
Writer at Large
Politics

Poll shows markets see a one-third chance of growth-boosting reforms

Intellidex polls 46 decision-makers from local and offshore asset managers and hedge funds, investment banks, ...

By Luyolo Mkentane
Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: All eyes on Wednesday’s poll results

According to a recent opinion poll by Ipsos, the ANC is on course to win its sixth national election with more than 60% ...

By Bekezela Phakathi

THE NUMBERS DON'T LIE

A limited podcast series exploring the data behind the elections, pulling out the stories we didn't know were there. In this episode we take a closer look at gender and the so-called gender divide in the electorate:

With SA elections around the corner, make sure that you are registered and ready. Unsure about some things? Here are some of the most-asked questions answered by Business Day reporter Mudiwa Gavaza!