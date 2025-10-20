NEWS ANALYSIS: Gains by PA and ActionSA signal political shift ahead of 2026 local polls
Parties’ by-election wins in Soweto and North West mark a ‘turning point’ as the ANC continues to lose ground
20 October 2025 - 05:00
An election analyst says strong by-election showings by the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and ActionSA mark a turning point in SA’s political dynamics, setting the stage for fiercely contested local government elections in 2026.
By-elections are a litmus test of the mood of the electorate and take place if a representative’s seat becomes vacant between the local government elections. Last week’s by-elections were held in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Limpopo, the North West and the Western Cape...
