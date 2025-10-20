DA targets end to BBBEE and race-based tenders in bold policy move
Opposition party’s step likely to ignite tensions with its GNU partner, the ANC, over SA’s transformation agenda
20 October 2025 - 05:00
The DA is seeking to do away with the broad-based BEE Act and free public tenders from “race-based procurement” in a move that is likely to pit it against its key partner in the government of national unity, the ANC, which has championed affirmative action policies to redress the injustices of the past.
DA MP and head of policy Mathew Cuthbert will soon introduce a private member’s bill in the national legislature looking to overhaul SA’s public procurement regime, which he says has benefited a few politically connected tenderpreneurs...
