POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: ANC heads to court to unfreeze accounts after payment of staff salaries halted
Governing party seeks to overturn the attachment order on its bank accounts amid more than R85m debt to Ezulweni Investments
19 October 2025 - 16:11
The ANC is on Tuesday expected to approach the courts to overturn an order attaching its bank accounts over a debt of more than R85m it owes to Ezulweni Investments.
The financially crippled ANC has been facing liquidation after it allegedly failed to pay its debt to KwaZulu-Natal printing and marketing company Ezulweni Investments for election campaign material, including posters and banners, it supplied in 2019...
