NEWS ANALYSIS: Sibiya’s mask slips during late-night grilling by MPs
16 October 2025 - 05:00
After a long day in the witness box on Tuesday, deputy police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya finally shed some light on the events which led to his suspension from the police and the reason he is under criminal investigation.
It was his second day testifying before parliament’s ad hoc committee formed to probe allegations of collusion with criminal networks levelled by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi against Sibiya and former police minister Senzo Mchunu...
