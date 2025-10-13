Spotlight remains on ANC over Ezulweni debt deal
DA and ActionSA reignite bid for electoral commission probe into breaches of funding legislation
13 October 2025 - 18:38
The ANC is facing renewed pressure over its finances after ActionSA and the DA reignited their bid to have the party’s R102m debt deal with Ezulweni Investments investigated by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) for potential breaches of funding legislation.
ActionSA said a confidential debt settlement agreement, now part of court records, shows the ANC breached the provisions of the Political Party Funding Act by disguising a donation as a commercial transaction...
