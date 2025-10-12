POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Sibiya and Mchunu to face ad hoc committee
Packed week of hearings, deals and reports as SA’s oversight and governance agenda intensifies
12 October 2025 - 19:28
The ad hoc committee investigating allegations made by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial SAPS commissioner will continue taking oral evidence, with testimony from Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya scheduled for Monday and Tuesday and minister Senzo Mchunu expected later in the week.
The committee has already heard from Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, and its further hearings will test prosecutorial and institutional responses to the allegations...
