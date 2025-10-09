Government is currently mulling the idea of granting non-listed companies automatic level-3 BEE compliance status if they pay 3% of their revenue to the state transformation fund. But is this a shortcut, a smart incentive or a costly loophole? To find out, Business Day TV spoke to Stuart Theobald, founder and executive chair of Krutham.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: BEE compliance shortcut - a smart incentive or a costly loophole?
Business Day TV spoke to Stuart Theobald, founder and executive chair of Krutham
Government is currently mulling the idea of granting non-listed companies automatic level-3 BEE compliance status if they pay 3% of their revenue to the state transformation fund. But is this a shortcut, a smart incentive or a costly loophole? To find out, Business Day TV spoke to Stuart Theobald, founder and executive chair of Krutham.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Transformation without growth is a dead end
STUART THEOBALD: A 3% shortcut to BEE compliance — smart incentive or costly loophole?
ALAN KNOTT-CRAIG: In defence of the transformation fund
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.