WATCH: BEE compliance shortcut - a smart incentive or a costly loophole?

Business Day TV spoke to Stuart Theobald, founder and executive chair of Krutham

09 October 2025 - 15:06
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Government is currently mulling the idea of granting non-listed companies automatic level-3 BEE compliance status if they pay 3% of their revenue to the state transformation fund. But is this a shortcut, a smart incentive or a costly loophole? To find out, Business Day TV spoke to Stuart Theobald, founder and executive chair of Krutham.

