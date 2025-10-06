The ANC is pushing preferential electricity tariffs, export controls and infrastructure investment for SA’s chrome and manganese industries, in a move aimed at stopping factories from shutting and heeding long-standing industry warnings of creeping beneficiation decline.
The proposals, outlined in the ANC’s 10-point economic action plan adopted by its national executive committee (NEC) meetings over the weekend, aim to arrest the deindustrialisation of SA’s metals sectors, particularly chrome and manganese, while embedding state support across energy, trade, procurement, infrastructure, beneficiation and financing...
