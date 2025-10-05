Senzo Mchunu unfazed by claims of political meddling

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu says he is unfazed by revelations at the Madlanga commission of inquiry implicating him in alleged political interference in the criminal justice system.

Speaking at a memorial lecture commemorating two struggle stalwarts, Simon Msweli and Mike Mthethwa, in the Musa Dladla region in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, Mchunu said he was ready to testify before the commission.

“I am glad that I will get an opportunity to present my side of the story in the commission,” said Mchunu, adding he was not shaken by the evidence implicating him.

Mchunu was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa amid explosive allegations made against him by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu of interfering with SAPS operations, which led to the disbandment of the political killings task team investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.