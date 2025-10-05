Politics

Senzo Mchunu unfazed by claims of political meddling

Suspended police minister says he’s ready to testify after being implicated in interference allegations

05 October 2025 - 15:11
by Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Suspended minister of police Senzo Mchunu. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Suspended minister of police Senzo Mchunu. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu says he is unfazed by revelations at the Madlanga commission of inquiry implicating him in alleged political interference in the criminal justice system.

Speaking at a memorial lecture commemorating two struggle stalwarts, Simon Msweli and Mike Mthethwa, in the Musa Dladla region in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, Mchunu said he was ready to testify before the commission.

“I am glad that I will get an opportunity to present my side of the story in the commission,” said Mchunu, adding he was not shaken by the evidence implicating him.

Mchunu was suspended by President Cyril Ramaphosa amid explosive allegations made against him by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi accused Mchunu of interfering with SAPS operations, which led to the disbandment of the political killings task team investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

I am glad that I will get an opportunity to present my side of the story in the commission
Senzo Mchunu, suspended police minister

He is also accused of being an associate of criminal cartels accused of seeking to capture the SAPS.

All witnesses who have been called to testify in the commission, including Mkhwanazi, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and SAPS crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo, have fingered Mchunu for allegedly interfering in police operations.

On Saturday, Mchunu, who has been suspended, appeared in public to deliver the memorial lecture commemorating Msweli and Mthethwa, who were killed by the apartheid police at kwaSokhulu outside Richards Bay in 1992 after allegedly firing shots at a police helicopter.

Mchunu also paid a visit to the family of the late South African ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, in KwaMbonambi village. Mthethwa died in Paris last week.

Mchunu expressed shock over his death.

“It is something that we never expected,” he said.

Mchunu said they worked well with Mthethwa when they were still leading the Musa Dladla region of the ANC, known then as the Northern Natal region, in the early 1990s.

TimesLIVE

EDITORIAL: Madlanga inquiry opens window to police clean-out

SAPS has long been bloated and factionalised, but commission is a chance to push reform
Opinion
2 days ago

Mkhwanazi says ‘worst political interference’ was under the late Nathi Mthethwa

KZN police commissioner told Madlanga commission Nathi Mthethwa used his powers to try to stop the prosecution of Richard Mdluli
National
2 days ago

Fikile Mbalula says criminal cartels have infiltrated ANC

Secretary-general concedes networks have eroded trust as commission hears of underworld links to party funding
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
Two GNU parties join Bosa to form new pact for ...
Politics
2.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa to unveil ANC’s ...
Politics
3.
Fikile Mbalula says criminal cartels have ...
Politics
4.
Senzo Mchunu unfazed by claims of political ...
Politics
5.
PA will not back removal of Ramaphosa, confirms ...
Politics

Related Articles

Mchunu to appear before ANC integrity commission

National

Fikile Mbalula says criminal cartels have infiltrated ANC

Politics

EDITORIAL: Madlanga inquiry opens window to police clean-out

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.