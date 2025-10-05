ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is set to unveil the party’s economic action plan on Monday after a two-day special meeting of its national executive committee (NEC) over the weekend.
The strategy will guide the ANC’s policy priorities over the next 18 months as it seeks to tackle SA’s sluggish economic growth ahead of the 2026 local government elections. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.