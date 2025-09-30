Politics

DA blames ANC for loss of formal jobs

Businesses avoiding full-time hires as the party’s labour laws are too rigid, punitive and anti-growth, says spokesperson

30 September 2025 - 22:19
by Lizeka Tandwa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
DA leader and minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen. Picture: ER LOMBARD/FILE
DA leader and minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen. Picture: ER LOMBARD/FILE

The DA has blamed the ANC for the most recent decline in formal employment as reported by Stats SA on Tuesday, which reported that 229,000 jobs were shed in the 12 months to June 2025.

Michael Bagraim, the DA’s labour spokesperson, blamed the ANC for businesses avoiding full-time hires and said the party’s labour laws are too rigid, punitive and anti-growth.

The DA is pushing for action in the cabinet, in parliament and across every sphere of government, he said.

“Every day reforms are delayed more South Africans join the unemployment line. The choice is stark: either keep the ANC's broken system that kills jobs or back the DA’s plan to deliver growth, opportunity and full-time work for millions.”

Stats SA’s latest Quarterly Employment Survey shows:

  • Total employment decreased by 80,000 quarter on quarter, from 10,589,000 in March to 10,509,000 in June.
  • Total employment decreased by 229,000 or 2.1% year on year between June 2024 and June 2025.
  • Full-time employment decreased by 44,000, from 9,457,000 in March to 9,413,000 in June.
  • Full-time employment decreased by 55,000 or 0.6% year on year between June 2024 and June 2025.
  • Part-time employment decreased by 36,000 from 1,132,000 in March to 1,096,000 in June.
  • Gross earnings increased by R2.2bn, or from R984.7bn in March 2025 to R986.8bn in June 2025.

“South Africa cannot afford to stumble along this path. That is why the DA has tabled a six-point plan to turbocharge growth and open the doors to work,” Bagraim said.

Central to this plan is fixing labour laws so that hiring becomes easier, not harder; scrapping race-based legislation such as BEE and the Employment Equity Act which strangle small businesses; and replacing laws with a system that empowers people on the basis of need and merit.

The DA has previously said its policies were front and centre of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government.

During this year’s state of the nation address in February, DA leader John Steenhuisen said DA ministers were instrumental in pushing reforms across various portfolios that would pave the way for a more prosperous, inclusive and competitive SA.

“In less than a year, the DA’s inclusion as a key coalition partner in the GNU has shifted South Africa onto a fundamentally different path,” Steenhuisen said.

“We will continue to use our influence to shift the president’s continued commitment to the Transformation Fund and the Public Procurement Act. These policies, in their current form, threaten to undermine our goal of creating a South Africa where work is available for all citizens.

“We will continue to use our influence to address some of the problematic policies that are not promoting jobs and growth.”

The party, which joined the ANC last year in a government of national unity, lauded its own plans to reform labour, scrap race-based legislation and open the economy to real job creation.

The DA said the jobs crisis demands immediate reform, and only proper action could turn opportunity into work for millions.

TimesLIVE

WATCH: Formal non-agricultural employment shrinks in second quarter

Business Day TV spoke with Nthabiseng Moleko, economist at Stellenbosch Business School
Economy
8 hours ago

MICHAEL AVERY: National democratic revolution is corruption by design

NDR is incompatible with constitution, but when business mobilises collectively it can shift the balance
Opinion
23 hours ago

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Use BEE to build markets instead of fighting over quotas

The goal should be getting black South Africans steady salaries, real contracts and routes into skilled work
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Government drags its feet while business props up reform

Without private sector pressure and resources, SA’s efforts to fix power, rail and ports would be moving even slower
Opinion
1 day ago

Employment equity judgment to face SCA and Constitutional Court challenges

Sakeliga and Neasa appeal court finding, arguing unlawful ministerial action and flawed judicial reasoning
National
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa calls Israel’s Gaza war ...
Politics
2.
ANC and PA to meet over transport post in Joburg ...
Politics
3.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: SIU to release interim ...
Politics
4.
PA will not back removal of Ramaphosa, confirms ...
Politics
5.
Helen Zille cautiously optimistic, but MK has ...
Politics

Related Articles

Helen Zille cautiously optimistic, but MK has changed political terrain in ...

Politics

JUN KAJEE: The Zille-Mdoda clash reflects tension beyond the studio

Opinion

NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa calls Israel’s Gaza war genocide as coherent policy ...

Politics

TOM EATON: Rapture more likely than Zille becoming Joburg mayor

Opinion / Columnists

Twin engines of SA economy join forces in bid to boost service delivery

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.