DA blames ANC for loss of formal jobs

DA leader and minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen. Picture: ER LOMBARD/FILE
The DA has blamed the ANC for the most recent decline in formal employment as reported by Stats SA on Tuesday, which reported that 229,000 jobs were shed in the 12 months to June 2025.
Michael Bagraim, the DA’s labour spokesperson, blamed the ANC for businesses avoiding full-time hires and said the party’s labour laws are too rigid, punitive and anti-growth.
The DA is pushing for action in the cabinet, in parliament and across every sphere of government, he said.
“Every day reforms are delayed more South Africans join the unemployment line. The choice is stark: either keep the ANC's broken system that kills jobs or back the DA’s plan to deliver growth, opportunity and full-time work for millions.”
Total employment decreased by 80,000 quarter on quarter, from 10,589,000 in March to 10,509,000 in June.
Total employment decreased by 229,000 or 2.1% year on year between June 2024 and June 2025.
Full-time employment decreased by 44,000, from 9,457,000 in March to 9,413,000 in June.
Full-time employment decreased by 55,000 or 0.6% year on year between June 2024 and June 2025.
Part-time employment decreased by 36,000 from 1,132,000 in March to 1,096,000 in June.
Gross earnings increased by R2.2bn, or from R984.7bn in March 2025 to R986.8bn in June 2025.
“South Africa cannot afford to stumble along this path. That is why the DA has tabled a six-point plan to turbocharge growth and open the doors to work,” Bagraim said.
Central to this plan is fixing labour laws so that hiring becomes easier, not harder; scrapping race-based legislation such as BEE and the Employment Equity Act which strangle small businesses; and replacing laws with a system that empowers people on the basis of need and merit.
The DA has previously said its policies were front and centre of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government.
During this year’s state of the nation address in February, DA leader John Steenhuisen said DA ministers were instrumental in pushing reforms across various portfolios that would pave the way for a more prosperous, inclusive and competitive SA.
“In less than a year, the DA’s inclusion as a key coalition partner in the GNU has shifted South Africa onto a fundamentally different path,” Steenhuisen said.
“We will continue to use our influence to shift the president’s continued commitment to the Transformation Fund and the Public Procurement Act. These policies, in their current form, threaten to undermine our goal of creating a South Africa where work is available for all citizens.
“We will continue to use our influence to address some of the problematic policies that are not promoting jobs and growth.”
The party, which joined the ANC last year in a government of national unity, lauded its own plans to reform labour, scrap race-based legislation and open the economy to real job creation.
The DA said the jobs crisis demands immediate reform, and only proper action could turn opportunity into work for millions.
DA blames ANC for loss of formal jobs
Businesses avoiding full-time hires as the party's labour laws are too rigid, punitive and anti-growth, says spokesperson
Stats SA's latest Quarterly Employment Survey shows:
