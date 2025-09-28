At the UN General Assembly in New York last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed SA’s position on the Middle East conflict, describing Israel’s actions in Gaza as “brutal acts of genocide and grave war crimes” and calling for the immediate recognition of Palestinian statehood.
His remarks, delivered during a high-level meeting on the two-state solution, underscored the government’s reliance on international law, citing UN resolutions, the Genocide Convention and the provisional measures of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as binding obligations on all states...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.