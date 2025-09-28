The leadership of the ANC and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) are set to meet on Tuesday, after an impasse over the reappointment of PA deputy president Kenny Kunene as a mayoral committee member (MMC) in Johannesburg threatened to collapse the relationship between the two parties.
Business Day has confirmed that Kunene was sworn in as a councillor on Friday and that he is likely to be returned to the post he formerly held as MMC of transport, after he was cleared in an investigation initiated by the party into allegations of his ties to murder accused Katiso Molefe. ..
