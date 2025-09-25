Helen Zille cautiously optimistic, but MK has changed political terrain in Joburg
‘There are many Zulu speakers in Gauteng and in Johannesburg in particular, and a lot of them voted for MK,’ said Zille
25 September 2025 - 12:58
DA federal council chair Helen Zille is cautiously optimistic about the party’s electoral showing in Johannesburg in the 2026 municipal polls, but has warned that the emergence of the MK party continued to shift the political terrain in the city.
The DA named Zille as its mayoral candidate for Johannesburg in 2026, with the aim of consolidating its support in the city, which has been bogged down by unstable coalitions. ..
