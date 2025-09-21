SA will be on a diplomatic charm offensive this week at the UN General Assembly’s high-level week in New York where president Cyril Ramaphosa will be leading the delegation.
SA will be on a diplomatic charm offensive this week at the UN General Assembly’s high-level week in New York where president Cyril Ramaphosa will be leading the delegation.
Ramaphosa will address the UN general debate on Tuesday, where he is expected to call for a more equitable world order, deeper multilateralism and reforms to the UN Security Council...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.