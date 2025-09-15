In a rare, high-stakes move that signals panic before next year’s elections, the ANC summoned its entire municipal cohort to Johannesburg on Monday with President Cyril Ramaphosa cautioning that the party’s political longevity is at risk if it fails to materially improve service delivery.
“It’s either service delivery or death,” Ramaphosa told the ANC’s 4,600 councillors during a roll-call session...
