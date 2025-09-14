KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is likely to hog the limelight this week as the Madlanga commission of inquiry (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-07-25-madlanga-fully-empowered-to-clean-up-sas-criminal-justice-system/) into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system kicks off on Wednesday.
Mkwanazi’s explosive allegations that organised crime groups have penetrated the upper echelons of the country’s criminal justice system led to the establishment of the commission by President Cyril Ramaphosa...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.