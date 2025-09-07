On Monday, parliament’s economic services cluster will host a media briefing at which three committee chairs are expected to outline progress and challenges in their sectors.
• The portfolio committee on communications & digital technologies will present updates on the broadcasting digital migration programme and the national broadband rollout...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.