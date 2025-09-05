SA’s B20 leadership is pushing for actionable solutions to foster global growth and recently handed a set of recommendations to the G20 Presidency. Business Day TV spoke to Sim Tshabalala, chair of the B20 finance and infrastructure task force, and Daniel Mminele, chair of the energy mix and just-transition task force, about how those recommendations can be translated into practical outcomes.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Road to G20: Turning B20 recommendations into action
Business Day TV speaks to Sim Tshabalala, chair of the B20 finance and infrastructure task force, and Daniel Mminele, chair of the energy mix and just-transition task force
ALSO READ:
Business pushes G20 to prioritise youth, women and job-ready skills
MANESSAH ALAGBAOSO: Why SA’s G20-B20 presidency matters for SME sustainability
STUART THEOBALD: Shift risk from shareholders to stimulate infrastructure lending
Stricter Basel rules linked to higher bad debts, study warns
EDITORIAL: Is Basel holding Africa back?
