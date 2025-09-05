WATCH: Road to G20: Turning B20 recommendations into action

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

SA’s B20 leadership is pushing for actionable solutions to foster global growth and recently handed a set of recommendations to the G20 Presidency. Business Day TV spoke to Sim Tshabalala, chair of the B20 finance and infrastructure task force, and Daniel Mminele, chair of the energy mix and just-transition task force, about how those recommendations can be translated into practical outcomes.

ALSO READ:

Business pushes G20 to prioritise youth, women and job-ready skills

B20 employment and education task force urges focus on early childhood development
Economy
1 day ago

MANESSAH ALAGBAOSO: Why SA’s G20-B20 presidency matters for SME sustainability

SA’s G20 presidency offers a rare chance to position SMEs as central to the global sustainability transition
Opinion
1 week ago

STUART THEOBALD: Shift risk from shareholders to stimulate infrastructure lending

If governments guarantee finance the risk weighting can be cut to zero, making it far cheaper for banks to lend
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Stricter Basel rules linked to higher bad debts, study warns

UCT economist Trust Mpofu’s paper finds banks have chased yield with lucrative but riskier loans since stiffer Basel II and III capital charges
Companies
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Is Basel holding Africa back?

The rules could be too tight to enable affordable lending in areas such as infrastructure
Opinion
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Disillusioned Stan Mathabatha quits as ANC chair ...
Politics
2.
Public optimism about GNU is waning, shows Ipsos ...
Politics
3.
Mbalula speaks to ANC Limpopo leadership after ...
Politics
4.
Mamabolo quits ANC to form new party with ...
Politics
5.
Julius Malema pitches two-front battle strategy ...
Politics

Related Articles

WATCH: Road to G20: Turning B20 recommendations into action

Politics

Business pushes G20 to prioritise youth, women and job-ready skills

Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Confidence levels and B20 handovers in spotlight

Economy

Sanlam to host landmark ESG event ahead of G20 Summit

National

Six dynamic women leading Africa’s global economic agenda

Business

MANESSAH ALAGBAOSO: Why SA’s G20-B20 presidency matters for SME sustainability

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.