Public optimism about GNU is waning, shows Ipsos poll
By early September, 80% of citizens expressed pessimistic sentiment regarding the GNU, according to Ipsos’ ‘What Worries the World1’ study
04 September 2025 - 15:19
The wave of optimism among South Africans since the establishment of the government of national unity (GNU) in 2024 is fading partly due to political disagreements within the coalition government, according to data from global market research firm Ipsos.
The ANC and the DA are the two largest members of the 10-member coalition government, holding 159 and 87 seats in the national assembly, respectively. These two anchor parties within the government have, however, been engulfed in various political battles since the formation of the GNU including disagreements over fiscal and foreign policy. ..
