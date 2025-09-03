Mbalula speaks to ANC Limpopo leadership after Mathabatha quits as chair
ANC Limpopo chair Stan Mathabatha unexpectedly resigned on Monday, citing rigging of regional conferences
03 September 2025 - 13:17
The ANC’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, is set to hold crisis discussions with the party’s Limpopo leadership on Thursday, days after the provincial chair, Stan Mathabatha, abruptly resigned.
Mathabatha, who met Mbalula on Wednesday, resigned on Monday due to disillusionment with the alleged rigging of regional conferences. Mbalula confirmed he received notice of Mathabatha’s decision to resign before holding the crisis talks. ..
