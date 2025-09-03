Mamabolo quits ANC to form new party with ‘winning formula’

Former ANC MP Boy Mamabolo plans to register a new party. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Former ANC MP Boy Mamabolo has terminated his ANC membership after 29 years in the party, revealing plans to register a new party — “Born to Win”.
In a resignation letter to Limpopo ANC secretary Reuben Madadzhe, Mamabolo described it as “difficult and emotional”, citing abuse he had allegedly endured for years in the party.
“The ANC has been turned into a pig that eats its own children. I was unlawfully removed from parliament. As if that was not enough, I was fed with a bill of more than R300,000 for legal costs which were incurred because of my illegal removal from parliament,” the letter read.
Mamabolo was removed from the ANC’s parliamentary list last year before the general elections when the party questioned his qualifications after serving as an MP since 2019.
The ANC has been turned into a pig that eats its own children. I was unlawfully removed from parliament.
Boy Mamabolo
He joined the ANC’s student organisation, Congress of SA Students, at the age of 13 and led some of its structures. He was part of the Progressive Youth Alliance and played a role in the ANC Limpopo executive committee. He was one of the longest-serving branch chairpersons in the province.
“I joined the ANC voluntarily and I am leaving voluntarily,” he said.
In July, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) rejected the registration of a new party he called “Mandela for President”.
He accused the ANC of sabotaging his plans, claiming they mobilised with the Nelson Mandela Foundation to block the registration of his party.
“When I tried to move on, you blocked our move to establish a political party. Your objection was approved by the IEC because you clearly want me to be a failed politician. I therefore cannot tolerate this abuse any more and I want out.”
He hinted at his next move, saying, “We will meet somewhere”, suggesting plans to register a new party called “I was Born to Win”, despite the initial name being rejected.
“We are trying to make a statement,” he said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
“Every South African was born to win. The ANC has turned itself into a party of the elite, so we are saying to all South Africans from different backgrounds, uneducated or unemployed, ‘you were born to win. Let’s go together and build a better SA.’”
