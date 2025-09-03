Julius Malema pitches two-front battle strategy to win back voters
EFF leader says his movement will defend BEE and employment equity ‘in the courts and the streets’
03 September 2025 - 05:00
Julius Malema has pitched the EFF as the true leftist alternative, promising a rebound from electoral losses by waging a two-front battle.
In a Business Day interview, the EFF leader said his movement would defend BEE and employment equity “in the courts and the streets” while outflanking the DA and the MK party...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.