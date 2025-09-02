Disillusioned Stan Mathabatha quits as ANC chair in Limpopo

Limpopo ANC chair Stan Mathabatha has resigned. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
The chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo Stan Mathabatha has resigned from his position over concerns about how regional conferences in the province are run.
Mathabatha, who is also deputy minister of land affairs, on Monday penned a letter to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula informing him that he had decided to step aside from his role as provincial chairperson.
In his letter, Mathabatha specifically mentioned the controversial conferences of the Vhembe and Waterberg regions, saying how they were run was improper.
These are the two conferences where some leaders at Luthuli House have been accused of meddling and vote rigging, especially in Vhembe, where ANC national executive committee (NEC) members have since raised concerns.
It was after this conference, and the one in Peter Mokaba, that the ANC put together a team led by NEC member Noxolo Kiviet to investigate allegations of vote rigging and other related irregularities.
The aggrieved parties have alleged votes were being rigged in the regional conferences in favour of premier Phophi Ramathuba, who is expected to go toe to toe with Peter Mokaba regional chairperson John Mpe to succeed Mathabatha as provincial chair.
Mathabatha has had enough, and on Monday he resigned over some of the concerns.
“I would like to formally inform the national executive committee of my decision to step aside as the chairperson of the ANC in Limpopo, effective immediately,” Mathabatha said in his letter dated September 1.
“The decision is motivated by the concerning misconduct and lack of ANC values I have observed within the organisation in the province, particularly in relation to the processes towards and conduct within the conferences of the Vhembe and Waterberg regions.”
Mathabatha said for the sake of his reputation he could not pretend he could not see what was happening in the conferences.
“To uphold my reputation and integrity, I cannot stand aloof to such unethical and un-ANC tendencies occurring under my leadership,” he said.
“I always stand available to deliberate the issues further with the national office bearers of the ANC at their convenience and make myself available for interviews. Until then, I will step aside to allow the organisation to function without my involvement.”
Mathabatha’s resignation will force the ANC’s decision-making body, the NEC, to take seriously the allegations that votes are being rigged at the regional conferences.
The controversial move by Luthuli House to send additional NEC members to babysit regional leaders and the Limpopo provincial executive committee during the regional conferences will likely be further scrutinised.
